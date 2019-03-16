Rockies' Matt Pierpont: Sent to minor-league camp
Pierpont was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday.
The 28-year-old has been stuck at the Double-A level for three straight years but has produced excellent numbers there, with ERAs of 2.94, 2.02 and 1.95. He allowed one run in five innings while posting a 4:0 K:BB during his time with the big-league club this spring.
