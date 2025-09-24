Brown did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing a run on two hits and two walks over five innings in a 4-3 loss against the Mariners. He struck out 10.

Brown delivered the best outing of his young MLB career Tuesday, working five innings and notching double-digit strikeouts for the first time, though he came away without a win. The right-hander entered the game with a rough line through his first five starts - a 9.17 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, and more walks (13) than strikeouts (11). The 25-year-old is lined up to make one more start in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Giants.