The Rockies selected Brown's contract from Double-A Hartford ahead of his scheduled start Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The 25-year-old right-hander will bypass the Triple-A level and make his MLB debut against the Pirates, taking over the rotation spot that belonged to Austin Gomber prior to his release. Brown had his development stalled after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023, but he's enjoyed good health in 2025 and has accrued a 2.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 105:30 K:BB in 76.2 innings between Hartford and High-A Spokane. Though he'll benefit from a soft landing for his big-league debut in a pitcher-friendly venue against a weak Pirates lineup, Brown's lack of high-level experience renders him a risky streaming option, even in NL-only leagues.