Brown is the leading candidate to start for the Rockies on Sunday against the Pirates, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies released Austin Gomber on Friday, and Brown is slated to fill the hole in the rotation. Brown, the 79th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft, hasn't pitched at a level higher than Double-A. He has a 3.14 ERA and a 57:15 K:BB across 43 innings with Double-A Hartford this season. The 25-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023, but he's been fully healthy this season.