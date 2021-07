The Rockies have selected Brown with the 79th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Brown was a largely unknown commodity during his first two collegiate seasons at Indiana, before dominating the Kernels Collegiate League as players looked elsewhere to keep themselves in game shape during the pandemic. He has ideal size at 6-foot-6, 225-lbs, and will look to harness command of his three-pitch arsenal with more reps and experience.