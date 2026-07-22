Rockies' Michael Lorenzen: Hit hard by Nationals

Lorenzen allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 3.2 innings in a no-decision against Washington on Tuesday.

It was a typical Coors Field contest, as the only inning during which neither team scored was the ninth. Lorenzen had his fair share of bumps, and he was particularly tormented by CJ Abrams, who took him deep twice. However, the right-handed hurler managed to avoid a loss thanks to a big day by Colorado's offense. Lorenzen needed 80 pitches to get through only 3.2 frames, marking the sixth time this season he's failed to complete four innings (though one instance came in his lone relief appearance). He's at an ugly 6.53 ERA on the campaign, though Colorado's lack of other rotation options means Lorenzen probably isn't currently at risk of losing his starting role.