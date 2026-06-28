Rockies' Michael Lorenzen: Logs first victory since late April

Lorenzen (3-9) earned the win over Minnesota on Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out one batter over 5.2 innings.

Lorenzen looked like he could be in for another rough outing when he allowed the first three batters he faced in the game to reach base. However, the right-hander rebounded to escape the first frame with only one run on his ledger, and the Twins were able to push just one more run across the plate while he was in the game. Lorenzen was far from dominant -- he allowed at least one hit in all but one inning and managed just a single punchout -- but he pitched well enough to record his first victory since April 24. He logged an ugly 7.80 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across 10 appearances between victories, so Lorenzen will likely have to string together several strong performances before becoming a viable fantasy pickup.