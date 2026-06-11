Rockies' Michael Lorenzen: Rare good start goes unrewarded

Lorenzen allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Wednesday.

This was one of Lorenzen's best outings of the season, but he still left the game with the Rockies trailing. The right-hander had been shelled for eight runs in 3.1 innings in his previous start. He's winless over his last eight games and now has a 7.54 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 55:24 K:BB through 65.2 innings over 15 appearances (14 starts). He'll look to build off of this outing in his next projected start, which is lined up to be a rematch with the Cubs in Chicago.