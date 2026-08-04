Rockies' Michael Lorenzen: Rocked in 10th loss

Lorenzen (3-10) took the loss Monday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks over three innings against the Rays. He did not record a strikeout.

Lorenzen was rocked from the outset, giving up a two-run homer to Junior Caminero in the first inning before surrendering five more runs over the next two frames. The veteran hurler has struggled mightily this season, allowing seven-plus runs in five different outings. With a 6.94 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 80:43 K:BB across 107.2 innings (24 appearances), the right-hander is tentatively slated to pitch Sunday against the Cardinals.