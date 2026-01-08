Lorenzen signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Rockies on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Lorenzen's new deal also includes a $9 million club option for the 2027 season. The 34-year-old right-hander took a step back in 2025, accumulating a 4.64 ERA and 1.33 WHIP alongside a 127:39 K:BB across 141.2 innings with the Royals. His chances of improving upon those numbers in 2026 have taken a hit now that he's slated to pitch his home games at Coors Field, but Colorado's weak pitching staff at least makes Lorenzen a safe bet to capture a rotation spot.