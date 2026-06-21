Rockies' Michael Lorenzen: Surrenders four runs in loss

Lorenzen (2-9) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings to take the loss versus the Pirates on Sunday.

Lorenzen pitched well against the Cubs over his last two starts, allowing a total of two runs over 10 innings, but he couldn't do the same against a different NL Central foe. He's now allowed at least four runs in eight of his 17 appearances (16 starts) this season, including two of four in June. For the season, the right-hander has a 7.11 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 65:26 K:BB through 17 innings. Lorenzen's next start is projected to come on the road in Minnesota.