Rockies' Michael Lorenzen: Takes no-decision vs. Cardinals

Lorenzen did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over 4.1 innings.

Lorenzen struggled with traffic throughout the afternoon and was fortunate to escape with only four runs charged to him, two of which were earned. The veteran right-hander has now surrendered at least seven hits in four consecutive starts while failing to complete five innings in any of them. It's been a brutal season overall for Lorenzen, who owns a 6.83 ERA, 1.87 WHIP and 81:46 K:BB across 112 innings. He's slated to make his next start on the road against the Giants.