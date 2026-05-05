Rockies' Michael Lorenzen: Tuesday's game postponed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lorenzen won't pitch Tuesday against the Mets since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The contest will be made up via a doubleheader Wednesday, with Lorenzen likely to take the mound in one of those contests. The veteran right-hander has posted a 6.09 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB through eight appearances (34 innings) this season.
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