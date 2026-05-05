Lorenzen won't pitch Tuesday against the Mets since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The contest will be made up via a doubleheader Wednesday, with Lorenzen likely to take the mound in one of those contests. The veteran right-hander has posted a 6.09 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB through eight appearances (34 innings) this season.