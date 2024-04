Prosecky is on the minor-league injured list with elbow inflammation, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

Per Mayo, Prosecky's elbow inflammation is mild and he is in the process of building back up in extended spring training, but it's obviously still a concerning injury as things stand. Prosecky, who had a 2.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 125 strikeouts in 109 innings for Single-A Fresno last year, will likely head to High-A Spokane once healthy.