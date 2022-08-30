The Rockies selected Toglia's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of Tuesday's game in Atlanta, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

A corresponding transaction hasn't been announced, but Colorado apparently won't wait until the roster expands to 28 men Thursday before bringing Toglia aboard to the big leagues. The switch-hitting 23-year-old will likely spell C.J. Cron at first base occasionally, but the designated-hitter spot may present the clearer path for Toglia to see consistent at-bats. Toglia earned his promotion to Colorado by supplying a 1.171 OPS in 17 games with Albuquerque following his Aug. 10 call-up from Double-A Hartford.