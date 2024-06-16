Toglia went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Pirates while also drawing a walk.

Toglia reached base in each of his first two at-bats, coming around to score Colorado's second run of the game on a Jake Cave double in the fourth. The 25-year-old would then add more insurance runs for the Rockies with a grand slam in the eighth as they ran away with the win at home. Toglia is now batting .300 in June with nine RBI and four runs scored and he's now hit safely in three straight games. Saturday also marked his second two-hit performance of the campaign.