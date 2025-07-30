Rockies' Michael Toglia: Homers in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toglia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Guardians.
Toglia's lone hit of the night went deep to left field in the seventh. it was his first hit since July 18 and just his second home run since June 19. There's known power in Toglia's bat, but he has played himself out of a regular role at first base due to his cold hitting.
