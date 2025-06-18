Toglia went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Nationals.

In his second game back in the majors following a promotion from Triple-A Albuquerque, Toglia took Michael Soroka deep in the fourth inning before getting hold of a Jackson Rutledge cutter in the seventh, leading the charge as the Rockies tied a franchise record with seven homers on the night. Toglia's power has never been in question, only his ability to make enough contact -- through 56 games for Colorado this season he's produced eight home runs and 24 RBI, but a .205/.273/.385 slash line and a ghastly 38.4 percent strikeout rate.