Toglia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday against the Nationals.

Toglia has gotten five consecutive starts at first base with C.J. Cron (back) sidelined. He's now collected hits in each of his last three games while tallying a double, a homer, three RBI and three runs scored. Cron is expected back Friday, so Toglia's playing time in the short term will likely dry up, but he could see more run across the final two months of the campaign depending on the Rockies' moves at the trade deadline.