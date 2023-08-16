Toglia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

After going 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run in Tuesday's 8-5 loss, Toglia will take a seat in the series finale and make way for Nolan Jones in right field. While bouncing between right field and first base, Toglia had started in nine of the Rockies' last 10 games but went just 2-for-30 with 12 strikeouts.