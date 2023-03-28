Toglia was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque by the Rockies on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old seemed to have a good chance of making the Opening Day roster in Colorado before the Rockies signed Jurickson Profar last week. Toglia posted impressive numbers in the upper minors last season before struggling badly with strikeouts upon his arrival in the majors. He struck out 24 times in 73 at-bats this spring in the Cactus League, though he did also produce a shiny .900 OPS. Toglia is sure to get another extended look in the early part of the 2023 regular season.
