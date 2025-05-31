The Rockies optioned Toglia to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Toglia entered the season with the task of being the Rockies' anchor in the lineup. However, the 26-year-old first baseman has slashed .194/.266/.349 with two steals, six home runs, 20 RBI and a league-leading 81 strikeouts in 186 plate appearances. Toglia will go to the minors to regain his form at the plate, with Keston Hiura being promoted to the majors in a corresponding move.