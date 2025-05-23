Toglia is absent from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Yankees.
Toglia is being given a break to work on his swing, as this is the third straight contest that he's been out of the lineup. It's not clear when the Rockies plan to return him to the batting order. Kyle Farmer is drawing a third straight start at first base Friday.
