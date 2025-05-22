Toglia is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Phillies.

It's the second straight day and third time over the last six games that Toglia has been absent from the Rockies' lineup. The switch hitter does not appear to be injured, so it could be that he's losing his grip on a starting job. Toglia leads all of baseball with 71 strikeouts this season and has struck out at a 41.7 percent clip in May. Kyle Farmer is at first base for a second straight day Thursday.