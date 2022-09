Toglia is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Toglia has started every game since being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 30, and he'll receive a day off after he posted a .190/.242/.397 slash line in his first 16 big-league contests. Yonathan Daza will start in center field Sunday, which pushes Randal Grichuk to right.