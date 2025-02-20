Toglia is on track to open the upcoming season as the Rockies' everyday first baseman, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. "'I'm an everyday player, I want to play every day'...there's a mindset. He has the mindset," manager Bud Black said of Toglia. "The defensive side is real. He's a really good defender. In time he's going to get his due, both inside the game and outside the game. But that takes time."

After winning a spot on the Opening Day roster coming out of camp last spring, Toglia served as a part-time player for the Rockies to begin the season. He split time between first base and right field before he was sent down to the minors April 24 after batting just .106 with 20 strikeouts over his first 15 games. Upon returning to the majors June 6, however, Toglia proceeded to start the Rockies' final 101 games, with the last 90 coming at first base. He hit just .233 following the call-up, but he showcased power (21 home runs) and made a surprising impact on the basepaths with 10 steals. Toglia's high strikeout rate (32.2 percent in 2024) will likely continue to make him a batting-average risk during the upcoming campaign, but after building up his job security with his strong finish to last season, the 26-year-old should be able to pile up plenty of useful counting stats.