Toglia was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has spent the past month with the Isotopes and will rejoin the Rockies on Sunday after Mike Moustakas was traded to the Angels. Toglia has a .174/.240/.217 slash line in 25 major-league plate appearances this year, though he's hit well at Triple-A with a .820 OPS.