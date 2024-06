Toglia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Astros.

Toglia was hitless in his first three at-bats but saved his stat line in the ninth inning by taking Josh Hader yard on a solo homer. The first baseman has homered on back-to-back nights and has belted four long balls in his last 10 games, batting 10-for-39 (.256) with nine runs and nine RBI during that stretch.