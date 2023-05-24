Toglia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Mike Moustakas will step in at first base after Toglia had started at the position in five of the Rockies' previous seven games. The 24-year-old switch hitter is slashing .150/.190/.200 over 21 plate appearances with the big club this season, so he wouldn't seem to have much leash atop the depth chart while the Rockies continue to play without C.J. Cron (back).