Toglia went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.
Toglia went hitless in four at-bats in his major-league debut Tuesday, but he rebounded with a pair of hits in his second game. His big knock was a two-run homer off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning that brought the Rockies to within a run. Toglia pounded 30 home runs over 114 contests between two minor-league levels this season. There's a lot of swing-and-miss in his profile, but there's also plenty of power in his 6-foot-5 frame.