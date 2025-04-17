Toglia went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Toglia showed promising power with 25 home runs over 116 games last season, but he came into Wednesday with no long balls and 29 strikeouts over 63 plate appearances this year. He couldn't cure his punchout woes Wednesday -- Toglia struck out three more times -- but he did get off the schneid in terms of power, slugging a grand slam off Bobby Miller in the third inning. Toglia's strikeout rate and .172 batting average remain problematic, but the Rockies have so far remained committed to him, putting him in the lineup at first base on a near-everyday basis.