Toglia has gone 3-for-7 with two home runs through his first three games of the Cactus League.

Toglia has earned 272 plate appearances in the majors combined across the last two seasons, but he's struggled to just a .187/.246/.325 line in that span. As a result, he's in a battle for a roster spot as a reserve at first base and in the outfield, along with the likes of Hunter Goodman and Elehuris Montero. Toglia will need to continue to perform well to ultimately earn a roster spot, but he's made a strong impression early on this spring.