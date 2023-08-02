Toglia will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Padres.

With the Rockies moving first baseman C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk ahead of the trade deadline, Toglia appears to be temporarily locked into an everyday role, at least until Colorado gets the likes of Charlie Blackmon (hand) and Kris Bryant (finger) back from the injured list. Toglia will pick up his fifth straight start Wednesday and his 10th start in the last 11 games. He's hitting just .194 with two extra-base hits over his last 10 contests.