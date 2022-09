Toglia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Toglia will head to the bench after he struck out a career-high three times in Saturday's 9-3 loss, ending a streak of six consecutive starts. C.J. Cron (hand) is back in the lineup Sunday after a three-game absence, so Toglia is expected to primarily vie with fellow rookie Sean Bouchard for playing time in the corner outfield over the final week and a half of the season.