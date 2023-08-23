Toglia is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Tampa Bay.
Toglia slugged a home run in Tuesday's loss to the Rays but will begin Wednesday's contest on the bench. Charlie Blackmon is getting a start in right field and Jurickson Profar will be in the designated hitter spot while Toglia sits.
More News
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: Moves to bench Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: Not starting Sunday•
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: On bench Saturday•
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: Takes hold of everyday role•
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: Making most of plate appearances•
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: Nabs fifth straight start•