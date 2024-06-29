Toglia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the White Sox.

Toglia took Tanner Banks yard in the seventh inning of Friday's game, tallying his third home run in his last four games. He's started 20 consecutive matchups while splitting time between first base and designated hitter. In that span, Toglia has hit .247 with a 31.3 percent strikeout rate, though he's also managed five homers, 15 RBI and 12 runs scored.