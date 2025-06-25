Rockies' Michael Toglia: Trio of doubles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toglia went 3-for-5 with two RBI doubles and an additional double during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Dodgers.
Toglia clubbed a double in each of his first three at-bats, marking his fifth three-hit game of the campaign and his first career game with three doubles. In 242 plate appearances this season, Toglia is slashing .210/.277/.397 with nine home runs and three stolen bases.
More News
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: Homers again•
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: Leads franchise-record barrage•
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: Returns to big leagues•
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: Drives in one in return to lineup•
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: Out of lineup again Friday•