Toglia went 3-for-5 with two RBI doubles and an additional double during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Dodgers.

Toglia clubbed a double in each of his first three at-bats, marking his fifth three-hit game of the campaign and his first career game with three doubles. In 242 plate appearances this season, Toglia is slashing .210/.277/.397 with nine home runs and three stolen bases.