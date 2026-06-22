Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Activated but not in lineup Monday

The Rockies activated Moniak (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Moniak has been sidelined since late May with right ankle tendinitis but received the green light to rejoin the active roster after going 1-for-13 with a double in three rehab contests. He was putting together an All-Star-worthy season before getting hurt, posting a .942 OPS with 12 home runs. The left-handed-hitting Moniak is not in the Rockies' lineup Monday versus Red Sox southpaw Jake Bennett. Sterlin Thompson has been sent back to Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding roster move.