Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Goes yard in Monday's loss

Moniak went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a triple, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 13-9 loss to the Rays.

Moniak unloaded on an elevated fastball from Michael Grove, sending it 447 feet into the second deck in right field for a solo homer in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old has been a constant threat at the plate in 2026, slashing .277/.318/.565 with 18 homers, 49 RBI, 39 runs and a stolen base across 75 games. With the Rockies opting to hold onto Moniak beyond Monday's trade deadline, the two sides have reportedly agreed to a two-year extension that is expected to be finalized Tuesday, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com.