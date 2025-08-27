Moniak is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

With lefty Framber Valdez on the hill for Houston, the left-handed-hitting Moniak will exit the starting nine Wednesday, after he went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, three RBI and a run in the Rockies' 6-1 win in Tuesday's series opener. He'll give up his spot in the lineup to Kyle Farmer, who will get the start at designated hitter and will bat eighth.