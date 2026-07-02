Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Single shy of cycle Wednesday

Moniak went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple, a double, three total RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Marlins.

Moniak had a chance at the cycle, but he flew out in the seventh inning and didn't get another at-bat. This was his first multi-hit effort since May 13, when he also came up a single shy of the cycle versus the Pirates. He's batting .271 with a .922 OPS, 14 homers, three triples, 10 doubles, 35 RBI, 25 runs scored and a stolen base over 52 contests this season. Moniak has gone just 6-for-27 over nine games since returning from ankle tendinitis, but he has homered in each of the last two contests.