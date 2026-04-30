Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Taking seat against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moniak is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The Rockies kept Moniak in the lineup for Wednesday's 13-2 win while southpaw Brandon Williamson started for the Reds, but the left-handed-hitting outfielder will exit the starting nine Thursday while Cincinnati sends another lefty (Andrew Abbott) to the bump. Colorado will run out a starting outfield of Jordan Beck, Brenton Doyle and Troy Johnston from left to right in the series finale.
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