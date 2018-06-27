Rockies' Mike Dunn: Activated from disabled list
Dunn (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list Wednesday, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.
Dunn will rejoin the Rockies after missing just under three weeks with his shoulder injury. He has really struggled this season, allowing 16 earned runs over 16 innings (9.00 ERA), so it's not out of the question the time away benefits him in the long run.
