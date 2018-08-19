Rockies' Mike Dunn: Aiming for September return
Dunn (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday and expects to return from the 10-day disabled list during the Rockies' series with the Giants that begins Sept. 3, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
The southpaw is in the midst of his third DL stint of the season, this time due to inflammation in the AC joint of his shoulder. Dunn seems to be on the cusp of a return, however, as he tossed a simulated game Friday and reported no pain during the sessions. He'll now prepare for the rehab assignment, with four appearances likely on tap for Dunn during his time on the farm. Once reinstated from the DL, Dunn will presumably be ticketed for a middle-relief role after turning in a 9.00 ERA and 2.35 WHIP over his 17 outings with the Rockies prior to being shut down.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...