Dunn (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday and expects to return from the 10-day disabled list during the Rockies' series with the Giants that begins Sept. 3, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

The southpaw is in the midst of his third DL stint of the season, this time due to inflammation in the AC joint of his shoulder. Dunn seems to be on the cusp of a return, however, as he tossed a simulated game Friday and reported no pain during the sessions. He'll now prepare for the rehab assignment, with four appearances likely on tap for Dunn during his time on the farm. Once reinstated from the DL, Dunn will presumably be ticketed for a middle-relief role after turning in a 9.00 ERA and 2.35 WHIP over his 17 outings with the Rockies prior to being shut down.