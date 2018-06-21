Rockies' Mike Dunn: Cleared for rehab assignment
Dunn (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Dunn has been on the disabled list since June 8 with a shoulder strain. He recently stated he felt healthy enough to return after throwing a bullpen session, so he could be back with the big club after a brief rehab stint.
