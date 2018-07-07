Rockies' Mike Dunn: Dealing with shoulder issue
Dunn was placed on the disabled list with an AC joint issue in his left shoulder Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
It's the second time this season that Dunn hit the DL with a shoulder issue. He'll have an MRI to determine the extent of the problem. Jerry Vasto was called up to replace him Saturday.
