Rockies' Mike Dunn: Disappoints in 2017
Dunn has a 4.66 ERA across 48.1 innings with the Rockies in 2017.
Dunn has disappointed in his first year with the Rockies after posting a 3.40 ERA last year with Miami. In his last seven appearances out of the bullpen, he has gotten rocked for seven runs over 7.1 innings pitched. Despite his recent struggles, Dunn remains a key piece in the bullpen and he will need to pitch some important innings down the stretch for the Rockies as they hope to clinch a playoff berth.
Rockies' Mike Dunn: Lack of command leads to lackluster first half•
Rockies' Mike Dunn: Struggling since early DL stint•
Rockies' Mike Dunn: Struggling since return from DL•
Rockies' Mike Dunn: Activated from DL•
Rockies' Mike Dunn: Eyeing Wednesday return•
Rockies' Mike Dunn: Hits DL with back spasms•
