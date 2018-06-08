The Rockies placed Dunn on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a shoulder strain, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Dunn had seemed to find a groove after a rough start to the season with nine straight scoreless appearances (seven innings), but has now allowed six runs over his last three outings, recording only one out. Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports the injury as a rhomboid strain, but the severity of the issue remains unclear.