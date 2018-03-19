Rockies' Mike Dunn: Looks to have bounce-back year
Dunn has allowed one run on five hits and one walk through 5.1 innings this spring.
Dunn had a disappointing 2017 season, finishing with a 4.47 ERA and 57 strikeouts across 50.1 innings. He'll look to rebound this year after an impressive start to spring training. Dunn figures to sit near the front end of Colorado's bullpen and should expect to see plenty of high-leverage innings during 2018.
