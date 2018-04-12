Dunn has allowed two runs in 4.1 innings pitched so far this season.

The 32-year-old southpaw was rocked in his appearance on Opening Day, but he's logged five scoreless outings since then. However, Dunn currently holds a 1:3 K:BB on the year, which hurts his value even in leagues that value holds. He holds a 9.9 K/9 in his career, however, so this poor K:BB can likely just be chalked up to a slow start.